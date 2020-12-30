FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air rings out 2020!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Much colder air settles in. Overnight lows will drop to near or below freezing leading to the coldest mornings of the season. Daytime highs will rebound to the low to upper 50s. Staying dry through the first weekend of the new year.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the falling into the low 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
