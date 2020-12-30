FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air sticks with us through the final day of 2020!

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM MST - Updated December 30 at 3:50 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The coldest temperatures of the season are here to stay for these next few nights as overnight lows fall into the low to mid-30s. Daytime highs will rebound to the mid to upper-60s for the first week of 2021.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps in the falling into the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

