FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air sticks with us through the final day of 2020!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The coldest temperatures of the season are here to stay for these next few nights as overnight lows fall into the low to mid-30s. Daytime highs will rebound to the mid to upper-60s for the first week of 2021.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps in the falling into the low 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
