Gov. Ducey issues executive order to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Arizona Gov. Ducey issued his latest executive order to rapidly expand access of the coronavirus vaccine to residents by establishing additional vaccination sites across the state.
Instead of counties implementating distribution plans, the Arizona Department of Health Services will implement a state-directed allocation model that is believed will ensure a uniform approach in COVID-19 inoculations among high-priority Arizonans.
Development of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the governor, was called Operation Warp Speed. He says distribution should follow that same sense of urgency.
“Any delay in the vaccine getting to Arizonans, any dose that sits in a freezer rather than reaching the arm of a health care worker or long-term care resident, carries too great a cost,” said Gov. Ducey. “This is a health emergency, and we need all levels of government and our health system operating as such. Vaccines don’t do any good sitting in a freezer.”
AZDHS will continually report daily county-by-county vaccination data. And local health departments must provide notice to AZDHS within 24 hours of proceeding to the next phase of vaccine distribution.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.