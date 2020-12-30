High pollution advisory issued for Nogales, Phoenix in the New Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high pollution advisory for Nogales and Phoenix, beginning Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, through Friday, Jan 1, 2021.
The advisory warns people — especially those with health conditions like asthma — to stay indoors as much as possible in both cities due to particulate matter 2.5 and 10 found in smoke and dust, according to a news release from ADEQ.
Such particulate matter can make some breathing conditions worse, officials stated in the release, and even reduce the body’s ability to fight off infection.
The advisory for PM-2.5 in both Nogales and Phoenix begins Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, and the advisory for PM-10 for Phoenix begins Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
People can reduce particulate matter by:
- Use gas or electric instead of burning wood
- Limit the lighting of fireworks
- Ride transit, carpool or telework
- Eliminate all unnecessary driving and/or combine trips
- If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)
