Legal, sports experts weigh in on Wildcats’ self-imposed postseason ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Wildcats made headlines on Tuesday, Dec. 29th, when the University of Arizona announced a one-year postseason ban on the men’s basketball program.
Experts sum up the move with one word: “strategic”.
“It’s a proactive move by athletic departments, we have seen this in the past before,” said Kenneth Shropshire, the CEO of Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University. “It’s not all that surprising.”
Global Sport Institute researches issues in sports, ranging from concussions to NCAA regulations. Shropshire says the Wildcats’ self-imposed penalty sends a message.
“That, ‘We accept the ruling - or the potential ruling - and we are trying to take steps on our own to address the issue’,” he said. “Probably what was done internally was to look at previous cases where there were similar amounts of alleged and [proven] wrong doings and then issue a sanction before the NCAA does so.”
In October, the university received a Notice of Allegations from NCAA enforcement staff. 9 allegations were brought against the men’s basketball program, 5 of which were Level I violations.
The ongoing NCAA investigation stems from an FBI probe that lead to the arrest of former assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson in 2017. Richardson pleaded guilty to bribery charges and was sentenced to three months in prison.
Head coach Sean Miller has denied any involvement, though court room evidence showed Miller and his business manager, Christian Dawkins, spoke several times about high school prospects.
“There’s every indication that [the NCAA’s ruling] is coming pretty soon,” Shropshire said.
“[The University of Arizona is] doing this at the perfect time,” said Sheree Wright, the lead attorney at IBF Law Group, “because they are very income driven, they are all about generating revenue.”
IBF Law Group represents a few professional athletes.
Wright says even if the postseason goes ahead this year, the University of Arizona will still see a drop in revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions on fans. She says student athletes are really the ones paying the price.
“This is the time where agents are scouting them out,” Wright said. “They’ve already been at a disadvantage due to COVID-19 and not being able to play to their full potential.”
If the goal is to reduce, even eliminate, NCAA sanctions coming their way, Shropshire says the postseason ban is not a slam dunk.
“In some ways, you are sort of saying, ‘Please let this be all that there is’, but the NCAA can do more,” he said.
The University of Arizona released the following statement:
“The University of Arizona is self-imposing a one-year postseason ban on the UA Men’s Basketball program as a proactive measure in its ongoing NCAA enforcement process. The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behavior. It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved. This decision also reinforces the institution’s commitment to accountability and integrity as well as serving the best long-term interests of the University and the Men’s Basketball program.”
Athletic director Dave Heeke also released a statement:
“The decision to self-impose a postseason ban was extremely difficult, as we recognize the impact that it has on our current student-athletes. We will continue to cooperate fully with the NCAA enforcement process and continue to support the hard-working young men in our Men’s Basketball program.”
Head coach Sean Miller gave the following statement:
“I understand and fully support the University’s decision to self-impose a one-year post season ban on our Men’s Basketball program. Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a PAC-12 championship.”
