Man arrested in connection to remains found near Prescott

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 59-year-old Walter Mitchell on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in connection to human remains discovered in a remote area outside Prescott, Arizona over the weekend.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office were able to link the remains to Mitchell’s Seattle, Washington business, Future GenX, which dealt with the management of cadavers and had recently closed, according to a report by AZ Family.
Arizona detectives worked with Seattle investigators and learned Mitchell left Washington with remains of at least five people.
Mitchell was booked into the county jail on more than two dozen counts under ARS 13-2926, which prohibits moving, dumping and concealing human remains. Bail has not been set for Mitchell and the investigation is still ongoing, AZ Family reports.
