$115 million to go toward Arizona universities’ COVID-19 response

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announced $115 million will go to Arizona’s three public universities for the instrumental role they’ve played in the state’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“Our universities continue to go the extra mile to fight the spread of COVID-19, protect our communities, and ensure students’ needs are met,” said Governor Ducey. “The innovation and perseverance of our universities have resulted in testing with quick results, additional PPE for health care workers, enhanced contact tracing, tests to detect antibodies, and much more. I’m grateful to the students, faculty, researchers and leadership at Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University for their hard work and dedication to fighting the spread of the virus.”
The funding for the universities comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) as part of the federal CARES Act. The funding allocation will provide:
- $46 million for Arizona State University
- $46 million for the University of Arizona
- $23 million for Northern Arizona University
The funding will help cover some of the costs that were directly COVID-related, including testing and mitigation efforts, increased distance learning, student outreach, furlough prevention, and more.
Including today’s funding, the state has provided more than $69,211,500 to Arizona State University in response to the pandemic.
