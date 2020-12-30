Pedestrian dies in fatal collision on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died as the result of a deadly collision on Monday evening.
On December 28, 2020, just before 8 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of S. Campbell Ave.and E. Irvington Rd. for a report of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian.
Tucson Fire Medics also responded and rendered aid to the adult male pedestrian. Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Traffic Unit Detectives were contacted and responded to the scene.
Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that the pedestrian was crossing the street from east to the west, not within a crosswalk. As the pedestrian was in the roadway,a silver 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on S. Campbell Ave. and struck the pedestrian.The driver of the Ford stopped immediately and remained on scene. The driver cooperated with the investigation, a DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
The investigation is on-going, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time. The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.