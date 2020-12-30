Pedestrian dies in fatal collision on south side

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that the pedestrian was crossing the street from east to the west, not within a crosswalk. As the pedestrian was in the roadway,a silver 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on S. Campbell Ave. and struck the pedestrian.The driver of the Ford stopped immediately and remained on scene. The driver cooperated with the investigation, a DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.