Phoenix man arrested for negligient homicide of toddler son

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man in Phoenix is facing negligent homicide charges in the drug-related death of his one-year-old son back in October.
Police arrested Terrance Wayne Rowe at his residence on Oct. 28, after officers found the unresponsive body of the toddler when they arrived at the home. The one year-old was taken to a Phoenix hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.
According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, a toxicology report showed a high dosage of fentanyl in the baby’s blood.
Phoenix police said Rowe fell asleep on the couch with his son, and when he woke up, the baby was “limp.” Rowe said he had his roommate call 911 while he started CPR.
Investigators said while at Rowe’s home, officers found two M30 pills on the front couch frame visible without maneuvering the cushions. A third pill was found under the couch, and several others inside a table drawer next to it.
Police say those pills would have been within sight and reach of the baby.
M30 pills are known as counterfeit substitutes for oxycoton, or percocet, which are opioid painkillers. The pills were tested, and were confirmed for containing fentanylg.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $200,000 for Rowe and mandated electronic monitoring should he post and be released.
Rowe is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7, 2021
