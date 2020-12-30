Tucson store raises money for rental relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Historic Fourth Ave, normally bustling, is a bit quieter these days. The economic impact of COVID-19 has hit local businesses like the ones along downtown hard.
Pop-Cycle, a local business that sells one-of-a-kind and unique treasures, relies on foot traffic, tourists and regulars, has had to switch things up in 2020. Online orders now make up the bulk of profits. It was almost a 180 from their usual business model and putting their whole store online was no easy task.
“It took a lot of pivoting to figure out new ways to get our product in front of people, in a way that was safe for them,” said Dee Dee Koenen, co-owner Pop-Cycle.
They were able to get a PPP loan for employee salaries and rent, but it has only gone so far. Still, as hard as COVID has hit their business, they still want to give back.
“We probably did about half of what we normally do this time of year,” said Koenen.
They’re raising money for rental relief for families. The store is partnering with Casa Maria and the Barrio Neighborhood Coalition to support several local families. They have already sponsored one family and are hoping to help more.
“Right now, everybody is really struggling in many aspects, and so I think, as community members and business owners, it is our responsibility to help our community not only survive but strive for something better,” she said.
They’ve already raised about $2,000 dollars, and donors get a free gift when donating different amounts. You can donate in store and online, here.
