United Kingdom signs trade deal with European Union

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Wednesday, signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.
Johnson told media sources after the signing that “this is not the end, it is a new beginning”.
Britain’s House of Commons voted to approve the deal, paving the way for an orderly break with the bloc that will finally complete the UK’s years-long Brexit journey.
With just a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521-73 Wednesday to approve the agreement sealed between the UK government and the EU last week.
It will become British law once is passes through the unelected House of Lords later Wednesday, and gets formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.
The UK left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc’s economic embrace during a transition period that ends at midnight on Thursday.
