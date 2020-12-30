Use of permissible consumer fireworks ends Jan. 3 in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With New Year’s Day only hours away, many people are getting ready to celebrate the end of a very difficult year. And some will celebrate the end of 2020 with firewoks.
Arizona residents have until Jan. 3, 2021 to use permissable cosumer fireworks. This includes items like ground-based sparklers and sparkling wheel devices that emit showers of sparks, or emit flames.
Novelty items like sparklers, party poppers that emit confetti and small smoke-emitting devices are de-regulated in Arizona, and permitted at all times.
All other fireworks are prohibited. This includes aerial devices like sky rockets and bottle rockets, firecrackers, roman candles and tube devices that shoot flaming balls.
Use of these devices must be authorized by a fire department via permit. Find that application [HERE].
There is an application fee of $100.
