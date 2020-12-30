Waste Management Phoenix Open begins ticket sales for 2021 tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ticket sales are now open for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Tickets start at $100 per day and are limited to 10 per transaction, according to a report by AZ Family. For the first time, patrons can purchase day tickets to the 16th hole and clubhouse venues, both of which are typically only sold in a weekly package.
To learn more about how to purchase tickets, visit the tournament’s website.
