Arizona county health director indicted for misuse of public funds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Navajo County Health Director Jeffery Lee is on administrative leave after he was indicted on 16 counts of theft, misuse of public money and fraud, according to The Associated Press.
Lee, who is on leave with pay, was indicted Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after a state audit accused him of using purchased cards from Navajo County and Coconino County, where he once was a leading official, for personal means and falsifying records.
Lee worked in Coconino County as an emergency preparedness manager from August 2012 until April 2017, that’s when he took over the Navajo County Health Department, the AP reports. The audit alleges he continued to spend county money for personal means even after he left Coconino County.
To read the full AP story on AZ Family’s website, click here.
