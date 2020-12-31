Betty Villegas appointed to Executive Director of South Tucson Housing Authority

Villegas just completed an interim term as the District 5 Supervisor on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, serving the remaining term of the late County Supervisor Richard Elias, who formerly served the City of South Tucson in this same position. As a County Supervisor, she maintained executive and legislative responsibilities for this local governmental entity with an annual budget of $1.1 billion. She has extensive professional housing and community development experience, having previously served for 17 years as the Affordable Housing Program Manager for Pima County. Villegas was responsible for managing all housing department functions; including planning, organizing and directing services to provide support and resources designed to enhance sustainable, accessible and quality affordable housing for all.