Betty Villegas appointed to Executive Director of South Tucson Housing Authority

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of South Tucson is pleased to announce the selection of Betty Villegas, as their newly appointed Executive Director of the South Tucson Housing Authority.
Villegas is a Pima County native with deep family roots in South Tucson. She will assume the Executive Director duties, effective January 4, 2021.
Villegas just completed an interim term as the District 5 Supervisor on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, serving the remaining term of the late County Supervisor Richard Elias, who formerly served the City of South Tucson in this same position. As a County Supervisor, she maintained executive and legislative responsibilities for this local governmental entity with an annual budget of $1.1 billion. She has extensive professional housing and community development experience, having previously served for 17 years as the Affordable Housing Program Manager for Pima County. Villegas was responsible for managing all housing department functions; including planning, organizing and directing services to provide support and resources designed to enhance sustainable, accessible and quality affordable housing for all.
Villegas brings more than 25 years of professional experience and service within the public and private sectors. She has extensive experience working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as well as with other state and local housing departments. Prior to her local governmental service, she served as a management executive within the banking industry, including at offices in South Tucson.
Her community service has also included active membership in the Arizona State Housing Commission and the Arizona Housing Alliance. Her extensive service, knowledge, and experience in the field of housing and community development makes her most qualified to serve the City of South Tucson in this important housing executive position.
