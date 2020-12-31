Historic Moment: Gabriella Cázares-Kelly sworn in as Pima County Recorder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -History was made on Wednesday, Dec. 30th, as Gabriella Cázares-Kelly was sworn in as 23rd Pima County Recorder.
The swearing-in ceremony featured traditional Tohono O’odham singing, dancing and a blessing. However, the event was held in a not so traditional way. It was virtual.
“It feels really wonderful,” said Cázares-Kelly. “If feels great to have a service today that really reflected my community.”
Cázares-Kelly says she is striving for more representation at the polls, especially coming off the 2020 election.
“When you are in a rural community, for example, and you don’t have access to online voter registration and suddenly you don’t have public transportation or you don’t have any of those types of services that you normally have available to you, it really highlights the disparity in our community and the needs that are out there,” she said.
Needs, Cazares-Kelly says, she is eager to address. She hopes to make the recorder’s website more accessible and she plans to implement a text message ballot confirmation system.
F. Ann Rodriguez, who is retiring after 28 years as County Recorder, says she is hoping for a smooth transition as she leaves feeling grateful.
“I’d like to thank the voters for voting me in so many times so that I could do a job I liked,” Rodriguez said.
It’s a job is Cázares-Kelly is honored to start.
“I feel as if I am able to speak in the community on their behalf,” Cázares-Kelly said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.