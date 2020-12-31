Impaired driver dies following three-car collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver involved in a three-car collision earlier this month has passed away as a result of their injuries.
On December 18, 2020, just after 7 p.m., officers from Operations Division East were dispatched to the 5800 block of E. Broadway Blvd. for a report of a serious injury collision involving three vehicles. Tucson Fire Medics also responded to scene and rendered aid.
One of the drivers, 21-year-old Alexis Nicole Romero was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The third driver was not injured and was evaluated at the scene by Tucson Fire.
Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that Alexis Romero was exiting a parking lot in the 5800 block of E. Broadway Blvd. Roadway evidence determined she was traveling northbound across the eastbound lanes of Broadway Blvd. Romero was in a burgundy 1994 Buick Century. At this time the second driver, who was in a 2015 black Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Broadway Blvd. The Kia Soul struck Romero’s vehicle causing it to travel across the median and into the westbound lanes of Broadway Blvd. The third vehicle, a blue 1995 Ford Taurus was traveling in the westbound lanes of Broadway Blvd. and was unable to avoid Romero’s vehicle striking it.
A DUI Officer responded to the hospital and determined that Alexis Romero was impaired at the time of the collision.
Failure to yield from a private drive by Romero also appears to be a contributing factor to the collision, according to officials.
On December 29, 2020 the Traffic Investigations Unit was notified that Alexis Romero had passed away as a result of her injuries.
At this time no charges or citations have been issued and the investigation is on-going.
