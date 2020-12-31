Impaired driver dies following three-car collision

Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that Alexis Romero was exiting a parking lot in the 5800 block of E. Broadway Blvd. Roadway evidence determined she was traveling northbound across the eastbound lanes of Broadway Blvd. Romero was in a burgundy 1994 Buick Century. At this time the second driver, who was in a 2015 black Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on Broadway Blvd. The Kia Soul struck Romero’s vehicle causing it to travel across the median and into the westbound lanes of Broadway Blvd. The third vehicle, a blue 1995 Ford Taurus was traveling in the westbound lanes of Broadway Blvd. and was unable to avoid Romero’s vehicle striking it.