Phone scammers posing as law enforcement in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials are reporting on a phone scam, saying scammers are calling citizens and posing as law enforcement.
The Sierra Vista Police Department says a scammer is telling citizens they have an active warrant for their arrest, and are asked to send money or gift cards to satisfy the warrant.
Cochise County reminds residents that no official law enforcement agency will call and advise you have a warrant, or ask you to send money, or compensation, to take care of a warrant.
If you receive a call, Sierra Vista police say ‘do not to send anything’ and call the police department immediately.
You can also report the call to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
