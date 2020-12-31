Wildcats hire UA legend Ricky Hunley to coach defensive line

“I am very excited to welcome Ricky back as a coach at the University of Arizona,” said Fisch, who was introduced as head coach Dec. 23. “There’s not a better representative of the success, individually or as part of a team, than Ricky Hunley. I’ve known Ricky Hunley since 2001 when I was a graduate assistant for him at the University of Florida. I’ve always admired him as a player, coach and person as well as his passion for the game of football and the University of Arizona. I look forward to coaching with Ricky and watching him mentor and lead our student-athletes to success on and off the field.”