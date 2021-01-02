Sen. Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville vandalized overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Louisville was found vandalized Saturday morning.

Messages were spray painted along the front of his residence in the Highlands, captured in photos from a WAVE 3 News reporter.

The graffiti makes reference to McConnell’s rejection from the Senate on providing $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, with a message on the front door reading “Were’s (sp) my money”.

Louisville Metro Police said the investigation of the incident is underway. At the moment there are no suspects.

Two different groups of protesters rallied outside of McConnell’s vandalized home Saturday.

One group was there to put pressure on the Senator after rejecting the stimulus increase, another group was there saying McConnell has turned his back on his party.

“McConnell has turned his back on the president, on the election” another protester said. “He said he wants to go ahead and certify the election… and it was a corrupt election.”

“Whatever side or party it is, we reconciled all of that today,” a protester said. “Because we got a bigger picture today, we dead broke, we are behind on our comfortability.”

McConnell released a statement Saturday afternoon on the vandalism.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different,” McConnell said. “Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesperson Mike Lonergan also released a statement against the vandalism.

“Vandalism is reprehensible and there’s no place in our politics for acts like this,” Lonergan said. “Kentuckians deserve better and the Democrats should join us in condemning this act of vandalism.”

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear also commented on Saturday’s vandalism on his Twitter page, calling the act “unacceptable.”

The vandalism to @senatemajldr McConnell’s home is unacceptable. While the First Amendment protects our freedom of speech, vandalism is reprehensible and never acceptable for any reason. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 2, 2021

On Friday, vandals targeted the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, graffitiing her garage door with phrases such as “2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything,” and leaving fake blood and a pig’s head outside the home.

