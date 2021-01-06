Update: Tucson police arrest vehicle-collision homicide suspect, Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Jan. 4 just after 5 a.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of E. Fort Lowell Rd. for a serious-injury collision involving a single vehicle.
Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to the driver of a black 2017 Nissan Rouge. Sadly, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as 29-year-old Johnny J. Rodriguez.
Interviews conducted by detectives and officers determined the subject was traveling eastbound on Ft. Lowell Rd. As he crossed over the center lane, he began striking several fixed objects on the northside of the roadway. Rodriguez then continued through the intersection of Dodge Blvd. and Ft. Lowell Rd. before coming to a stop west of the intersection.
On Jan. 6, an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner revealed Rodriguez had sustained gunshot trauma prior to the vehicle collision.
TPD Traffic Homicide Detectives were able to establish a timeline prior to Mr. Rodriguez’s collision.
Based on interviews and evidence, detectives believed Rodriguez was shot by an unknown person in another vehicle. Police say both vehicles were traveling on Ft. Lowell Rd. when Rodriguez was struck by gunfire.
In an effort to identify the suspect, detectives conducted follow-up interviews and reviewed nearby surveillance video. Through additional evidence, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Dallas Lelyn Combs, and felony warrant for his arrest was obtained for the homicide.
Then on Jan. 15, officers located Combs in a stolen vehicle parked at 850 E. Wetmore Rd. Upon contact, Combs attempted to flee and then barricaded himself in the vehicle.
Additional officers from Tucson SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Unit responded to assist. After several hours, Combs peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
Additionally, officers located a firearm in the vehicle during Combs’ arrest. Combs was then transported and booked into Pima County Jail on his felony warrant. He has been charged with 1st Degree Murder.
