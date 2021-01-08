UPDATE: Thunderbirds to headline air show at Davis-Monthan in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, which was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in November.

The Air Force’s demonstration squadron, Thunderbirds, will headline the event on Nov. 6-7. The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will also perform.

In addition to the Thunderbirds and A-10 teams, the show on Tuesday, July 20, announced its preliminary performer lineup. Performers scheduled to fly include; the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force “Desert Lightning” Combat Search and Rescue Demo, Vicky Benzing, Kent Pietsch, Kirby Chambliss, the Red Bull Helicopter, Red Bull Skydivers, Joe Shetterly, Melanie Astles, the Flashfire Firetruck and numerous warbirds from as far back as World War II making this one of the strongest air show military lineups in the U.S. in 2021.

Admission to the air show is free but there are several premium seating areas with a limited number of tickets available for purchase.

The 2021 event was previously scheduled for April 24-25.

The Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Airshow is an event held once every two years that offers free access to the public. It provides the community with an opportunity to learn about Air Force capabilities and interact with the Airmen responsible for executing the installation’s rescue and attack mission.

Additional performers and a robust list of static displays will be announced as they are confirmed.

