UPDATE: Teen in custody after man dies from injuries on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen is in custody following the death of a 61-year-old man on the south side this weekend.

On January 10 at 11 a.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance report at the 3100 block of East Drexel Road.

On arrival, they found 61-year-old Jose Mendoza Martinez suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and took over the investigation, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.