Arizona State University to vaccinate in-person instructors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s largest public university is moving to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination process and will vaccinate in-person instructors in the coming days.
Arizona State Univesity welcomed students back to campus Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, as more than 600 students and staff have tested positive for the virus, according to a report from AZ Family.
For more information about COVID-19 mitigation measures at Arizona State, click here.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.