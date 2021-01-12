LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The latest on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Arizona.
NEWS FROM FRIDAY, JAN. 15
ADHS is opening a vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for all Arizonans. Eligibility is for all ADHS recommended groups in the 1b category. Registration by ADHS starts Tuesday, January 19th for appointments in February.https://t.co/Ewwt6L6oPz— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 15, 2021
1-844-542-8201 pic.twitter.com/EtEX48DLqf
The FACT is...The FDA, as well as independent medical experts, have ensured that every detail of COVID-19 vaccines is thoroughly and rigorously evaluated. Evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and work to prevent COVID-19. #FactCheck #CovidVaccine #DontMissYourShot pic.twitter.com/OgJXaGx3fz— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 15, 2021
I was honored to help give the 1st vaccinations at @uarizona. Front line workers like @UArizonaPolice led the way as we establish an efficient delivery system to #BearDownVaxUp— Robert C. Robbins (@UArizonaPres) January 15, 2021
Phase 1B residents of @PimaArizona, see info from @PCHD to register: https://t.co/VAmaWEowD4 pic.twitter.com/EBqC6keIZ4
#BreakingNews @pchd has a NEW NUMBER for its #COVID19 #vaccine registration 520-222-0119. This number will be staffed this weekend and on #MLKDay from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. #CoronaVaccine #vaccine #Arizona #Tucson @KOLDNews— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 15, 2021
Pinal County recognizes the vulnerabilities and needs of all persons in the 1a and 1b categories. We have revised our early vaccination group to now include a 1B-1 and 1B-2 category. We are currently vaccinating the 1B-1 category. pic.twitter.com/lxrzJDi7st— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 15, 2021
Encouraging Tucson PD members (as members of the 1B group) to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. I got my 1st of the 2 doses this morning. Easy, painless, no issues. Thanks to the teamwork of folks from Tucson Medical Center, TFD, Pima County, & many City of Tucson employees!🙏👮♂️ pic.twitter.com/v3FHy5t1q1— Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) January 15, 2021
Arizona is getting #COVID19 vaccine doses out of freezers and into arms quickly, efficiently and safely.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 15, 2021
More information on vaccine distribution in Arizona can be found at https://t.co/nHPqqGhUmu @AZDHS @FOX10Phoenix @troyhaydenfox10 @StateFarmStdm pic.twitter.com/iXEFNEonLe
First dose of the Moderna vaccine goes into @ChiefCMagnus’ arm. He’ll wait for 15 minutes just to make sure there are no adverse reactions. pic.twitter.com/KuU5eM9Mh6— Megan (@MeganMcNeilTV) January 15, 2021
Two hours after @pchd launched its registration website for Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine, all reservations were booked. Here's how you can make a reservation when more become available. https://t.co/CU9QJWHGMb #Covid_19 #COVIDー19 @KOLDNews #Tucson #Arizona— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 15, 2021
The City of Maricopa has teamed with Southwestern Pediatrics and Family Care to create a one-day clinic to administer 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.— City of Maricopa (@CityofMaricopa) January 15, 2021
To read the full story, visit this link: https://t.co/LwKcIuXK1o pic.twitter.com/XcxMt79g38
PCSD Sgt. Michael Moseley gets his Phase 1B vaccination this morning at TMC @tmcaznews. He volunteered to represent the protective services priority group as 1B vaccinations start in Pima County today. A Sahuarita teacher, Sara Mora, and Fred and Ann Boice also got vaxed. pic.twitter.com/AMTVSvCPlG— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) January 15, 2021
#HappeningNow: #COVIDー19 vaccines for group 1-B start in #Pima County.— Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) January 15, 2021
The first 4 people out of this priority group to get the vaccine: a teacher, sheriff’s deputy, and 2 seniors @KOLDNews #Tucson pic.twitter.com/9i2n71qRyh
NEWS FROM THURSDAY, JAN. 14
Have questions about the #COVID19Vaccine? The FAQs on our website were recently updated to provide more information. Check it out here: https://t.co/xwOYADmYNA pic.twitter.com/kIdVYeaAUg— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 15, 2021
How to use @KOLDNews' new COVID-19 Resource page & QR code to get updates, vaccine information, and more: pic.twitter.com/K2ZaKPO41Z— Brooke Wagner (@BrookeWagnerTV) January 15, 2021
Exciting milestone! The number of #COVID19 vaccine doses administered in Arizona has passed 200,000 as the state and counties collaborate to get more and more vaccine into the arms of prioritized individuals. https://t.co/K9RorWUvaH #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/3speeLboXf— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
Dr. Christ answers questions from @fox11tucson about new guidance prioritizing Arizonans 65 and older for the #COVID19 vaccination. Those 65 and older will be able to register for vaccine starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. https://t.co/5m4ehbaeZj pic.twitter.com/7bZ8Zbccty— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
Please be aware that you MUST have an appointment to be vaccinated at our Public Health Clinics, walk-ins are not accepted. Staff will contact the authorities in the event they receive threats or verbal abuse. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 14, 2021
The following is a joint statement from Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department Director, about the success of today's start of Phase 1B vaccine registrations and the need for patience: pic.twitter.com/Xq8Lfz1dFM— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 14, 2021
#BreakingNews @pchd says more appointments will be made available as the county confirms with the state increased distribution of vaccines to Pima County as 2 other vaccination centers come online next week. #COVID19 #vaccine #Tucson #Arizona @KOLDNews— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 14, 2021
#BreakingNews @pchd says all of the current appointments for available vaccine at the 2 Banner-operated vaccination sites and at Tucson Medical Center are booked. More than 20,000 Pima County residents booked appointments in two hours. @KOLDNews #COVID19 #Tucson #Arizona— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 14, 2021
Individuals who need assistance with registering can call (520) 594-5684.— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 14, 2021
@KOLDNews has received a number of phone calls from viewers who say they are having a hard time registering online for the #COVID19 #vaccine. @pchd says the website is not crashing, but is running slowly because of the high volume of people registering. @KOLDNews 2/— Shaley Sanders (@ShaleyKOLD) January 14, 2021
Pima County, in partnership with @tmcaznews, @BannerHealth and the @uarizona, will move into Phase 1B.1 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 15. Eligible groups can register at: https://t.co/YQFtFFs0yo More info: https://t.co/13mXP3At8x #DontMissYourShot pic.twitter.com/0Zc2uNh035— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 14, 2021
Gov. @dougducey outlined how Arizona distributed 11,000 vaccines in under 48 hours at the new 24/7 vaccination at @StateFarmStdm and the steps the state is taking ramp up distribution of the #COVID vaccine with @broomheadKTAR. pic.twitter.com/Ak4bCJWpID— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) January 14, 2021
We are aware of the recommendation made yesterday by ADHS to add those 65 and up, along with persons who have high risk medical conditions to the 1b category beginning January 19th if local health departments have enough #COVID19 vaccine to include these groups. pic.twitter.com/vUj3lBhPJZ— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 14, 2021
Strong demand for #COVID19 vaccine has paved the way for a second state-run site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium starting Feb. 1. All January appointments at State Farm Stadium are booked, but more will be available Tuesday. https://t.co/q8J27YoxX9 pic.twitter.com/y6xQ6HJEEe— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
Today the Board of Supervisors voted to write to State/Federal representatives requesting a significant increase in vaccine supply to Pinal County, having received only 14,800 vaccines for an est. 1A/1B population of 75,662.— Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) January 14, 2021
That need is only heightened by this announcement. https://t.co/9corLBM8VX
#UPDATE: Arizonans 65 & older will be able to register for #COVID19 vaccine starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19 in counties that are currently in prioritized Phase 1B. An estimated 750,000 more Arizonans are being prioritized thanks to updated guidance. Details: https://t.co/z0o9tiB4dE pic.twitter.com/fJUUok0Nu7— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 14, 2021
Pima County moving into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations >> https://t.co/5R3RVyVpAZ pic.twitter.com/dDpiugGHaJ— KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) January 13, 2021
A good reminder from Dr. Christ: You can use the patient portal at https://t.co/GXgJTA2svt to make an appointment for family members who need help. https://t.co/qf8tRB0Mcp— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 13, 2021
#COVID19 Vaccine Update: 188,740 people in Arizona have received the #COVID19 vaccine. This number includes 17,307 people who have completed both doses of the #COVID19Vaccine series. https://t.co/0MjqRTle3u pic.twitter.com/i6yTsLYK6t— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 13, 2021
NEWS FROM TUESDAY, JAN. 12
Headed to the stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccination?— State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) January 12, 2021
Exit Loop 101 at Glendale Ave and take a right onto 95th Ave. @AZDHS vaccination site will be on your right.
Register for the vaccine: https://t.co/Uag2FMZuTG pic.twitter.com/IPBeu6h1Zd
Have a family member in a Phase 1B priority group without access to a computer, who wants to make a #COVID19vaccine appointment? After creating an account on https://t.co/KzALTwPPDP, you can schedule an appointment on behalf of relatives or dependents through your account. pic.twitter.com/dN8WRsSgMD— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 12, 2021
Masks or Face Shields are available to the public at the Ronstadt and Laos Transit centers Monday – Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, while supplies last. #MaskUpTucson pic.twitter.com/R3uHKptLiw— Sun Tran (@SunTran_Tucson) January 12, 2021
Arizona's teachers are getting vaccinated! Details from @AZDHS ⬇️ https://t.co/s4b3V9dCG8— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 12, 2021
UPDATE: 165,531 #COVID19 vaccine doses have been administered to Arizonans ✅— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 12, 2021
Arizona’s new 24/7 vaccination site at @StateFarmStdm will help more people get vaccinated quickly and efficiently. Details here: https://t.co/nHPqqGhUmu @AZDHS https://t.co/Pcrvj9E4OJ
A big thank you to the 1,600 health care workers, first responders, teachers, law enforcement officers, and Arizonans over age 75 who have been vaccinated at @StateFarmStdm! There are still appointments available: https://t.co/gybvjsqJWu #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/77zt0HHhju— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 12, 2021
Those in Phase 1A or Priority Phase 1B can register for the @StateFarmStdm vaccination site at State Farm Stadium and several other sites throughout the state at https://t.co/eMc1VJgouh. https://t.co/ja4xEEK1kk— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 12, 2021
NEWS FROM MONDAY, JAN. 11
COVID-19 Testing Locations in Pima County!! Please share and continue to wear a mask! #Tucson #MaskUpAz @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/gRVLz4VnfB— LPKNC (@LPKNC_Tucson) January 12, 2021
For more information on COVID-19 testing, including additional testing sites throughout the Tucson area: https://t.co/poVgXOCOf4— Downtown Tucson (@DowntownTucson) January 12, 2021
Free testing is available for anybody five years of age or older every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (excluding holidays) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those seeking testing must make an appointment ahead of time: https://t.co/dUrhQNloLc or by calling 855-452-2346. pic.twitter.com/t1ForprQcH— Downtown Tucson (@DowntownTucson) January 11, 2021
#COVID19 Vaccine Update: 43,960 people have registered to receive their vaccine. There are still over 50,000 appointments available; Those who qualify for phases 1A or priority 1B can register here: https://t.co/eMc1VJgouh #RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/Ypy6RcaF7Z— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 11, 2021
Our new 24/7 site at @StateFarmStdm will RAPIDLY expand Arizona’s vaccine distribution ✅— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 11, 2021
I’m grateful to @AZDHS, @MBidwill, @AZCardinals, @ASU, @IvyFoundation, @BCBSAZ and @AZNationalGuard for their help in launching this site quickly! #AZResilient https://t.co/D2rsHuNXhD
Since the pandemic started, 13,406 people have been admitted to county hospitals with COVID-19; more than half, 7,336, since Nov. 1 (there have been 2,404 admissions since Christmas Day). Of the total admissions, 2,245 of them ended up in the ICU; 798, or 35%, since Nov. 1. pic.twitter.com/gy48JaDPWh— Pima County Health (@pchd) January 11, 2021
“With the pandemic, Will found himself back in a Blackhawk helicopter delivering COVID testing kits to tribal nations. That was Will’s idea of a break from his regular job at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.”— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) January 11, 2021
📷 Will Smith, @AZNationalGuard, getting his vaccine in December 4/4 pic.twitter.com/njkbREAQYq
UPCOMING LIVE: Join us January 12th @ 2 PM for a Facebook Live event, addressing the local COVID-19 vaccinations.— Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) January 11, 2021
Registered Nurse Mauriah Walker and Public Health Emergency Preparedness Planner Rhonda Krouse will address vaccine information and enrollment education. pic.twitter.com/oYYqjtktEd
Thank you for your patience in understanding that we can only vaccinate when shipments arrive.https://t.co/6kkI1sP9Ks— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 11, 2021
Our athletic trainers just got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. #PrideofAmphi pic.twitter.com/kXBEOmasc6— Amphi Public Schools (@AmphiSchools) January 11, 2021
