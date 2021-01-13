Expect delays on Kinney Road at Sarasota Boulevard beginning Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Wednesday, Jan. 27, contractors with the Pima County Department of Transportation will be shifting traffic on Sarasota Boulevard, starting at Kinney Road for waterline work on Bopp Road.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and directed through the work zone by flaggers, while crews install a 12-inch waterline along Sarasota Boulevard and tie it in with an 8-inch line on Sun Splash Drive.
Drivers should expect minor delays during this work.
Hours of work are Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices.
