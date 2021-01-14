How COVID-19 compares to the seasonal flu

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in our state, flu numbers do not. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports having 692 lab-confirmed cases in the state for the season, compared to 10,713 cases at this same point last flu season.
“It makes sense because of all the mitigation strategies we’ve laid out as a community. All the social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a facial mask,” said Dr. Sudha Nagalingam, the medical director for the HIV and Infectious Disease Clinic at El Rio.
Arizona Medical Association President Dr. Ross Goldberg said the decrease in flu numbers is not from a COVID misdiagnosis.
“Some people are saying that’s because you are choosing everything with COVID. Well, I can tell you in our hospital, we test for flu and COVID to rule out both,” Goldberg said.
Another difference between the flu and COVID, doctors are finding many COVID patients are facing long-term health issues.
“This group called the long-haulers who have prolonged symptoms. It’s not your normal respiratory issues. There are people with neurological problems, heart problems with damage to the heart muscle,” Goldberg said.
Plus, the death rate of COVID is much higher. Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 162 Arizonans died from influenza last season. Meanwhile, more than 10,850 Arizonans have lost their lives to COVID since last March, according to ADHS data on Thursday.
“The mortality rate is about 1.7% for COVID right now in Arizona,” Goldberg said. “You’re like so what. It’s not a big number but the analogy I give is, I’ll give you 100 pieces of candy, two of them will kill you but I don’t tell you which two. Are you really going to eat the candy?”
