Police investigating shooting at Burger King on Tucson Boulevard, Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Burger King restaurant on Tucson Boulevard and Valencia Road on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The Tucson Police Department says a gun was fired inside the restaurant during a robbery, but the gun was not aimed at anyone when it was fired.
TPD says the suspect fled the scene and has not been found.
This investigation is ongoing while officers gather more evidence, and there are currently no suspects in custody.
