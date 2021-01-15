AZ residents 65 and older can drive to Phoenix for vaccination.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations rolls out in Arizona, residents and health officials are facing quite a dilemna. The state does prioritize residents 65 and older for vaccination, but counties like Pima County do not.
However, Maricopa County does, and health officials recommend residents 65 and older who don’t qualify for vaccination in their own counties to travel to Phoenix to receive the vaccine.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is opening a vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for ALL Arizonans, and authorities in Pinal County, who have a limited allocation of vaccines for distribution, suggest qualifying residents to drive to Phoenix to be vaccinated, or have someone drive you.
Registration at this location begins Tuesday, Jan. 19th for appointments in February. Go on ahead and begin registration [HERE]. If you do not have an account yet, you’ll have to make one through the online portal, and it will require an email.
If you do not have access to internet or a computer you can also call 1-844-582-8201, or call 211 for more information.
