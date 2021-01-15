Tucson officials concerned about distrust of COVID-19 vaccine among communities of color

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 vaccine doses continue to roll out across Pima County, several people have already received the shot. However, health officials are concerned about distrust of the vaccine among communities of color.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the city and the county are working together to approach this situation through an equity lens, so that everyone gets vaccinated when it’s their turn.
“What we do know is that communities of color are being ravaged by this pandemic,” said Romero.
In Pima County, there are more than 8,000 cases of the virus, 36% of those are among Latinos. The map shows zip code 85706 having the highest number of COVID cases. More than 8,000 cases and 93 deaths, of those cases more than 4,000 cases are among Latinos.
“We are making sure we target the geographical locations, that are easy to get to by communities of color,” said Romero.
As vaccinations become widely available, building community trust and making vaccinations accessible is Romero’s priority.
“Making sure we have vaccine locations connected to transit lines so that people can get on the bus and go get their vaccine,” she said.
She encourages fellow Tucsonans that getting the vaccine is a step forward in the right direction. “I myself will get the shot whenever it’s my turn to take it,” she mentions.
