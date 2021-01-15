FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend before even better weather next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will keep us warm and dry with highs running about 10 degrees above average through the weekend. Then all eyes turn to next week as a storm system digs down from the north bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for rain. Stay tuned for forecast changes!
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 20% chance for showers. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. 40% chance of rain and mountain snow. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 30% chance for rain and mountain snow. Breezy.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.