FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend before even better weather next week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, January 15th
By Stephanie Waldref | January 15, 2021 at 4:09 AM MST - Updated January 15 at 7:13 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will keep us warm and dry with highs running about 10 degrees above average through the weekend. Then all eyes turn to next week as a storm system digs down from the north bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for rain. Stay tuned for forecast changes!

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 20% chance for showers. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. 40% chance of rain and mountain snow. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 30% chance for rain and mountain snow. Breezy.

