FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend!

By Jaclyn Selesky | January 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM MST - Updated January 15 at 10:31 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -High pressure will keep us warm and dry with highs running about 10 degrees above average through the weekend. Then all eyes turn to next week as a storm system digs down from the north bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds and a chance for rain beginning on Tuesday. Stay tuned for forecast changes as there is still uncertainty regarding timing and rainfall totals.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 30% chance for showers. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. 40% chance of rain and mountain snow. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 30% chance for rain and mountain snow. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a 20% chance for showers.

