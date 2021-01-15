Gov. Ducey releases Arizona’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022

“Our budget will keep us moving in the right direction, and it makes strategic investments in our greatest areas of need — K-12 education, forestry management, public health and much more. Kids have missed out on important learning opportunities and classroom time, and we need to use our resources to help students in need catch up and ensure students, regardless of background, stay on the path to success. Additionally, after many months of adjustments and uncertainty, we want to make sure everyday Arizonans and small businesses get to keep more of the money they earn. Arizona’s economy is resilient, and this budget will support that. I look forward to working with lawmakers on a budget that is fiscally responsible and ensures Arizonans’ needs are met.”