Here’s how you can report potholes in your neighborhood
By | July 31, 2019 at 7:25 AM MST - Updated January 15 at 4:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several cities and counties in southern Arizona want to hear from you about potholes you come across.

Most maintain an online portal where you can report the problem. You just have to know who to contact.

On the most part, the Arizona Department of Transportation is responsible for interstates and state highways, the city/town you live in is responsible for roads within the city/town limits while your county’s public works department deals with the rest.

State Of Arizona (for interstate and state highways)

City of Tucson

Pima County

Cochise County

Graham County

Santa Cruz County

Pinal County

Marana

Oro Valley

Sahuarita

WEBSITE: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/81/Mobile-Site

PHONE: 520-344-7100

EMAIL: WORKS@SahuaritaAZ.gov

Sierra Vista

