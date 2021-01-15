Here’s how you can report potholes in your neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several cities and counties in southern Arizona want to hear from you about potholes you come across.
Most maintain an online portal where you can report the problem. You just have to know who to contact.
On the most part, the Arizona Department of Transportation is responsible for interstates and state highways, the city/town you live in is responsible for roads within the city/town limits while your county’s public works department deals with the rest.
- WEBSITE: https://apps.azdot.gov/contact_adot/
- PHONE: 602-712-7355.
- EMAIL: info@azdot.gov
- WEBSITE: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/tdot/street-maintenance-improvement-request
- PHONE: 520-791-3154.
- EMAIL: TDOTConcerns@tucsonaz.gov
- WEBSITE: https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=56489
- PHONE: 520-724-6410.
- WEBSITE: https://www.cochise.az.gov/public-works/home
- PHONE: 1-800 752-3745 or 520-432-9310.
- WEBSITE: https://www.graham.az.gov/FormCenter/Administration-Forms-17/Report-a-Concern-61
- PHONE: 928-428-3652.
- WEBSITE: https://seeclickfix.com/pima-county/
- PHONE: 520-375-7830.
- WEBSITE: https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/PublicWorks/RoadMaintenance/Pages/SubmitRoadIssue.aspx
- PHONE: 520-866-6411.
- WEBSITE: https://www.maranaaz.gov/citizenfeedback
- PHONE: 520-382-2536
- WEBSITE: https://reporting.orovalley.net/Forms/Reportanissue
- PHONE: 520-229-4850
- EMAIL: pw@orovalleyaz.gov
PHONE: 520-344-7100
EMAIL: WORKS@SahuaritaAZ.gov
- WEBSITE: https://www.sierravistaaz.gov/city-departments/public-works/report-a-problem/
- PHONE: 520-458-5775
