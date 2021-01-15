Pima County Health issues new number for COVID-19 vaccine help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In order to expand phone staff capacity, Pima County is moving to a new system and a new phone number for its assistance line for COVID-19 vaccination registration.
The new number is 520-222-0119.
The old number will no longer be staffed, and anyone who calls will be instructed to call the new number.
The change is immediate, if you have questions, call the new number mentioned above.
The new number will be staffed this weekend and on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Regular hours for the expanded helpline will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration for priority Phase 1B in Pima County began on Jan. 14, visit their website to register.
