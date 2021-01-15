Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing San Tan Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 28-year-old Jessica Goodwin, who was last seen under “suspicious circumstances” Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, after she called off work and left her dog at home.
Investigators say Goodwin is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has blonde hair, green eyes, and weighs 130 pounds. Goodwin’s car was found abandoned in Queen Creek on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Though foul play isn’t suspected, investigators say the manner in which they found her car is suspicious in nature.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 520-866-5111.
