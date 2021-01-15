Record number of startups enrolled at University of Arizona Center for Innovation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Inspiration is in the air as more than 40 startups, a record number, are enrolled in the incubation program at the University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI).
Passionate entrepreneurs from across the nation have flocked to UACI. Each one of the 40+ tech and science-based startups are developing solutions for real-world problems and have a strong desire to make a significant difference in the local and global communities through innovation.
“We have seen a large influx of startup teams who have a deep desire to make a significant difference in the local and global community through innovation. It is extremely rewarding to help them along their path,” executive director of UACI, Eric Smith said. “No matter what stage, our program is designed to meet them at their need.”
Businesses are working on everything from curing cancer to developing an app to help correct posture. The reasons why startups have teamed up with UACI are as diverse as the businesses themselves.
Startups enrolled in the program come from the University of Arizona, the general community, and internationally.
UACI provides dedicated space for startups where they can work alongside other entrepreneurs in a fast-paced environment where emerging companies and technology giants work side by side. The flexible workspace includes a variety of office and meeting spaces, wet and dry labs, shared lab equipment, and a prototyping center which provides the perfect platform for startups to scale rapidly and adjust based on business demands.
