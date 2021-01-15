Scottsdale murder suspects arrested in Las Vegas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are behind bars in Arizona for a deadly shooting that happened in Scottsdale in early December 2020.
Investigators arrested 30-year-old Adrian Arthur Espinosa and 30-year-old Jose Antonio Beltran for the death of 53-year-old Andrea Marina Garcia, according to a report by AZ Family. The two men were found in Las Vegas in mid-December and extradited to Arizona, where they are being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder.
The shooting happened at Scottsdale home at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, that’s where responding officers found Garcia shot dead in the front yard. Investigators did not give any other details about the shooting.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.