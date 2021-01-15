Scottsdale murder suspects arrested in Las Vegas

From left: Adrian Arthur Espinosa, 30, and Jose Antonio Beltran, 30, were arrested for a deadly shooting in Las Vegas, Nev. Both were extradited to Arizona and face first-degree murder charges. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department via AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM MST - Updated January 15 at 2:49 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are behind bars in Arizona for a deadly shooting that happened in Scottsdale in early December 2020.

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Adrian Arthur Espinosa and 30-year-old Jose Antonio Beltran for the death of 53-year-old Andrea Marina Garcia, according to a report by AZ Family. The two men were found in Las Vegas in mid-December and extradited to Arizona, where they are being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder.

The shooting happened at Scottsdale home at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, that’s where responding officers found Garcia shot dead in the front yard. Investigators did not give any other details about the shooting.

