2021 “Super Citrus Saturday” collection is canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank announces the annual “Super Citrus Saturday” event for 2021 is canceled.
Officials say the Food Bank is continuing to focus on drive-thru distributions for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement came in a news release on Friday, Jan. 15.
Residents with extra fruit on their trees can pick and gather the citrus and bring it to several partner agencies of the Food Bank who are accepting donations. Hours and locations of sites can be found below:
- Interfaith Community Services, 2820 W. Ina Road, Tucson Mon. – Fri. 8am - 10am
- IMPACT of Southern Arizona, 3535 E. Hawser St., Tucson Mon. – Fri. 8:30am – 12:30 pm
- Greater Vail Community Resources, 13105 E. Colossal Cave Road, Vail Tues. – Fri. 11am - 2pm
- Iskashitaa Refugee Network, 1406 E. Grant Rd., Building 2 Mon. – Sat. 9am – 5pm
For more information on citrus donations, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.