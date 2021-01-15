UPDATE: Woman dies in east-side pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being struck by a car in the 8500 block of East Broadway Boulevard on Thursday, Jan. 14.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the woman was trying to cross Broadway from the north and was struck by an eastbound 2011 Toyota Camry. The woman was not in a crosswalk.
The driver stayed at the scene. Police said the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.
Medics from the Tucson Fire Department transported the woman to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment, but she later died.
The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
