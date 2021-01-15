University of Arizona project receives $3 million grant to test Mars exploration drones

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With help from NASA, the University of Arizona will test its new Mars exploration drones in Iceland.
A team of researchers, led by UA professor Christopher Hamilton, received $3.1 million to develop a new type of machine that combines drones and rovers to get a better look at Mars previously inaccessible to planetary scientists.
The Rover–Aerial Vehicle Exploration Networks (RAVEN) will be tested in Iceland on terrain similar to that on Mars, before they are launched into space, according to an article by UA News.
The RAVEN project is only one of four selected for funding for NASA’s Planetary Science and Technology Through Analog Research program.
