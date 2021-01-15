U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to suspend in-person services for two days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will suspend in-person services from Tuesday, Jan. 19 to Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, to ensure the safety of employees, according to a news release.
The temporary measure impacts all field offices, asylum offices and application support centers, the release stated. Anyone with appointments on either of those dates will be rescheduled.
The USCIS website and USCIS Contact Center will still be available.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.