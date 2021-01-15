USCIS to temporarily suspend in-person services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it will temporarily suspend in-person services at all field offices, asylum offices and application support centers from Jan. 19-20 to ensure the safety of employees and individuals with appointments.
USCIS will reschedule individuals who had appointments on Jan. 19 and 20 and send them notices with their new appointment dates.
The USCIS website and USCIS Contact Center will remain available for information, case status updates, and other online tools and resources.
