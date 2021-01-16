Arizona’s Heart and Sol: South-side barber gives back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week we’re showcasing Arizonans who go above and beyond. In this week’s Arizona’s Heart and Sol, a barber who constantly strives to make a difference is awarded.
Salvador Machiche, known as “Cheech,” gives more than haircuts to Tucson’s south-side. His barbershop, fittingly named ‘Legendz’ because he wants to leave a legacy in his neighborhood, is a staple in the neighborhood. Everyone here seems to be family.
“My legacy would be… pass it along,” said Machiche. “I don’t feel good at night if I didn’t help somebody, if I didn’t hold the door open for somebody.”
He’s held toy drives, back to school drives and more for kids in the area; but even more than that, he’s helped families in their hardest moments.
“When my grandson was sick with cancer, we were going through a very hard time,” said Grace Marquez, who nominated Machiche.
Marquez lost her grandson to cancer when he was just 10 years old. Cheech, organized fundraisers and car washes to help with medical bills and funeral costs. A gesture Grace will never forget.
“He doesn’t want anything from anybody, you ask him for something and he’s there,” she said.
It hasn’t been an easy year for businesses like his due to COVID restrictions and shutdowns. He closed a location to have his current one, but despite his own financial hardships, he still held a toy drive.
“I knew I had to give up before I ended up receiving anything at all,” he said.
“He wasn’t going to go back on his word just because what he was going through,” said Marquez.
With his Arizona Heart and Sol money, he immediately said he would buy pizza and lunch for the school kids next door to his shop. For him, the recognition of doing something good means more to his neighborhood.
“I’m on the news for a different reason mom! As far as in our neighborhood, where we live, that was the route most people thought we had to take, and the only opportunity we had was to make the news in a different situation. So for me to make it on for this, I don’t even know what to say!” said Machiche.
