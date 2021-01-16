FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Break out the umbrellas. We have a First Alert Action Day next week as our rain chances increase.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A low pressure system will begin to impact southern Arizona beginning on Tuesday and lasting through next weekend. Confidence is still low in regards to timing and rainfall totals, but as of right now it looks like we could pick up anywhere from 0.25′' to 0.75′' of rain with locally higher amounts. Stay tuned for forecast adjustments.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 30% chance for showers. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. 30% chance of rain and mountain snow. Breezy.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. 50% chance for rain.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. 10% chance for showers.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. 20% chance for showers.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.