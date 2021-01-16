Law enforcement, safety personnel get first doses at TCC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Friday was a big day in Pima County for vaccines, as they officially moved into priority 1B. This group includes adults over 75, teachers and law enforcement.
The Tucson Convention Center transformed into a vaccine clinic. Signs show the way to where 1B individuals can get their shot.
Police Chief Chris Magnus was one of the first to get the vaccine at the TCC, Friday. A simple check in, a show of an ID and proof of employment—and he was ready to get vaccinated.
“I’m excited I’ve been looking forward to this, we know this works,” said Magnus.
Patients must wait 15 minutes to make sure there are not adverse reactions, the chief was good to go. The TCC is focusing on law enforcement and protective workers right now. Friday, about 100 TPD officers and personnel were the first to roll up their sleeves.
“Feeling good!” said Magnus after getting his first Moderna dose. “There was frankly really nothing to it. I didn’t even realize I was getting a shot.”
Other officers said the shot was quick and painless
“Actually wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” said Sgt. Richard Gradillas, TPD. “I’m not a big fan of needles and shots at all, but it was very similar to the flu shot, just a quick prick.”
An appointment is required, and the vaccine is voluntary for officers, The Chief and other leaders hope most in their department will get vaccinated. They say interest is high among their personnel.
“Take the opportunity,” said Gradillas. “It’s here for us. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be taking this opportunity.”
“I’m hoping to lead by example within the police department because we want to see as many of our personnel, whether they’re officers sergeants, whatever rank, especially if they’re out on the street, we want to see them get vaccinated,” said Magnus.
Since the pandemic began, TPD said close to 100 of their staff have tested positive for the virus.
