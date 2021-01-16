UPDATE: Unexploded ordnance removed near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An unexploded ordinance was removed near Sahuarita on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded after a decades-old, buried, unexploded ordnance was found on a property in the 17800 block of South Wilmot Road, near Sahuarita.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base responded to a request for support from PCSD, who then took over the investigation.
“The ordnance was identified as a decades-old, 100-pound training munition filled with sand and was removed from the area. The 355th Wing routinely assists civil authorities with these types of requests,” said 2nd Lt. Alvin Nelson, 355th Wing Chief of Media Operations
Deputies assisted military personnel as they disposed of the item.
