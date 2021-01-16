State and local law enforcement agencies prepare to respond to any Inauguration week violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Barricades are going up across the country as concern of violence grows ahead of the Inauguration.
In Arizona, fencing was put up around the state capitol Friday.
“There is a good deal of online chatter,” said Acting Deputy Secretary of the Dept. of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli. “This isn’t just about Washington, by the way. There’s also conversations about state capitols, though very unspecified.”
Cuccinelli said there have been no specific, credible threats at this point, but that they aren’t taking any chances.
“There’s just this raised level of tension, so we’re raising our security level. And we’re doing it across the country.”
Here locally, the Pima County Sherriff’s Department is doing the same.
“We will have deputies on call and available should the need arise, or should we get any direct information, or if asked by partner agencies to assist them,” said Deputy James Allerton.
PCSD is partnering with local agencies like Tucson Police, UAPD, and the FBI in Phoenix to share any information regarding threats that may come about. Allerton said they don’t have any reason to believe Pima County will become a target, but they have mitigation protection and response plans in places to protect our community.
“We understand these things do happen and we want to be prepared as best as possible,” said Allerton.
They’re also reminding those who may be considering protesting that there will be consequences if they cross the line.
“If those ways become criminal, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies will address those actions and will arrest people if need be.”
It’s an effort being made across the country to make sure a repeat of January 6th does not occur.
“We are prepared,” said Matt Miller with United States Secret Service: " We can not allow a recurrence of the chaos and illegal activity that the United States and the world witnessed last week.”
The Tucson Police Department said they have made sure enough personnel are available next week. They are also increasing attention given to sensitive locations in the city.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.