TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-10 closed at Tangerine Road due to vehicle fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Tangerine Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is due to a semi-truck fire at Milepost 243. DPS says the vehicle was carrying carrots and celery.
All traffic must exit at Tangerine Rd.
Northwest Fire crews are currently on-scene. The roadway will be closed until the fire is put out.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are unaffected.
