TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Campbell Avenue shut down at Bantam Road due to serious-injury collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, northbound traffic is shut down on Campbell Avenue at Bantam Road, as officers are investigating a serious injury collision.
According to the Tucson Police Department, one juvenile was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and another adult female was transported for minor injuries.
Southbound travel on Campbell is currently restricted to one lane.
We will keep you updated with any new information.
